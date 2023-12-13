Commissioning of a building of the National Crisis Management Center

TAJIKISTAN, December 13 - On December 13, in Dushanbe, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe City, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned a building of the National Crisis Management Center of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The center is furnished with modern equipment and information technology, and it provides a favorable opportunity for access to immediate information on natural disasters, their analysis, public notification, force management and means of the unified system of the Republic of Tajikistan to prevent and eliminate emergency situations with the specified system.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in the hall of the Emergency Situations Commission, got acquainted with technological possibilities for obtaining information about possible natural situations and coordination of forces and means to prevent them.

Portals are widely used for lightning cloud identification, earthquake situations, scene imaging, disaster mapping, and connectivity for instant online meetings.

Due to climate change, the possibility of natural disasters has increased. With this in mind, the Head of State tasked the personnel to use the modern opportunities and promptly prevent and eliminate emergency situations.

The total building area of the National Crisis Management Center of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is 1520 sq. m.

The construction work of this building began on February 2, 2021, and was built with the help of foreign capital in accordance with the requirements of international standards.

The modern building consists of 3 floors and a basement. The building has a conference hall, a room of the head of staff of the Republican Commission of Emergency Situations, a room of the head of the center, halls for immediate communication, information and coordination, 3 medical rooms, a canteen, a hotel and auxiliary rooms.

The National Crisis Management Center of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is the day-to-day management body of the unified state system of the Republic of Tajikistan for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon tasked the employees and specialists to learn the nuances of work through modern technology, improve their skills, identify potential dangerous areas in time and undertake necessary measures in coordination.

Permanent supervision of the crisis management centers of the Committee's Departments in Dushanbe City and regions, on-duty services of ministries and agencies on public protection issues and coordination of activities on the organization, improvement and sustainable use of the automatic information system on notification issues is carried out from this modern center.

In the event of a power outage, the center will automatically use backup capabilities.

The establishment of the National Crisis Management Center of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and equipping it with modern technology allows accurate information of the world and the territory of the country to be available online through portals to track the real situation.