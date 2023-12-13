CannMart Brand Roilty Secures Coveted KIND Award for Best Marketing Campaign of the Year

Roilty Awarded with Best Marketing Campaign of the Year from KIND Magazine and makes it through to the second round at the Canadian 2023 AdCann Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, today announced that its subsidiary CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) has won an award at the prestigious KIND Awards. CannMart’s premium brand Roilty has clinched the title of Best Marketing Campaign of the Year, a testament to its 2023 innovative and impactful marketing strategies.



"We are absolutely thrilled for Roilty to be recognized with the KIND Award for Best Marketing Campaign of the Year,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our exceptional team. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this award fuels our determination to continue innovating and delivering excellence."

This outstanding achievement reflects the dedicated efforts of the entire Roilty team – their collective commitment to excellence has propelled Roilty and CannMart to the forefront of the industry, showcasing the brand's prowess in creating unparalleled customer experiences.

KIND Magazine presented the annual KIND Awards, representing the very best in cannabis as chosen by budtenders across the country. It's the largest consumer-facing awards in Canada and the winners are entirely chosen devoid of advertising spend: the winners are selected without prompts, without promises by professionals across the country.

The CannMart team extends heartfelt gratitude to its supporters of Roilty whose unwavering encouragement has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. It values the trust and loyalty of its customers, partners, and the community.

But that's not all! CannMart brands Roilty and Zest are also contenders for multiple categories at the AdCann 2023 Awards. These nominations encompass various categories, offering opportunities for consumers to vote for their favourite brand. Roilty has been recognized in several noteworthy categories, Brand LP (Licensed Producer) of the Year, Social Media of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Social Good Campaign of the Year. In addition, Zest, another CannMart in-house brand has earned a well-deserved nomination for Rookie of the Year, and CannMart’s own VP of Brand Marketing Bella Mitchell has been nominated for Brand Marketer of the Year.

Your support in these nominations is greatly appreciated as they have all made it to the second round of voting. The first round of voting ended November 30th with the top 5 nominees in each category advancing to the final round of voting, from December 1 – 31. To make your vote count for your favourite CannMart cannabis brands please visit https://adcann.ca/awards/vote. CannMart encourages its supporters to cast their votes, providing an opportunity to further elevate CannMart's impact in the industry. The support received so far has been invaluable, and CannMart looks forward to continued collaboration and success.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://wearemikra.com/

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

