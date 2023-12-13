Volvo Car Canada Hits Major Milestone with EX30 Nearly 50 Per Cent Sold Out

Montreal loves Volvo’s first small premium fully electric vehicle, with majority of sales coming from La Belle Province’s metropolis

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Car Canada Ltd. announced today the Volvo EX30 is nearly 50 per cent sold out across the country. Built to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to-date*, the arrival of the EX30 expands the company’s lineup of fully electric vehicles to four models.



Since sales opened October 18, the EX30 has seen excitement coast-to-coast, but it's Montreal that takes the nation’s top spot for number of deposits, followed by Vancouver and Toronto. Fully electric cars accounted for 20.8 per cent of total Volvo Canada Car sales during the month of October. With demand for EVs mirroring Volvo’s ambitions to be a fully electric car company by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.

“Volvo is meeting Canadians' expectations for a more accessible premium compact fully electric vehicle with the EX30. Built with 30 per cent of the interior décor using recycled and renewable surfaces, and 25 per cent of the exterior using recycled aluminum, the EX30 was designed with sustainability and safety top of mind,“ said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada. “We’re thrilled to see the continued demand for electric vehicles is strong and matches our core values as we continue working towards our carbon neutral goals.”

Well-equipped and starting at $53,700, the EX30 is an espresso shot of Volvo Cars with minimalist Scandinavian design principles concentrated in the brand’s smallest fully electric vehicle. Customers can pick from five vibrant exterior colours like Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapour Grey, Crystal White, or Onyx Black, four distinct interior design expressions including Mist, Pine, Indigo, or Breeze and five different ambient light themes, each inspired by Swedish landscapes.

Priced to qualify for federal and relevant provincial EV incentives, the EX30 is valued competitively against an internal combustion engine vehicle. Whatever the destination, the choice of two electric propulsion options help drivers get there with up to 442 kilometers of EPA estimated fully electric range*. The Twin Motor Performance variant of the EX30 provides 422 hp and takes drivers from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds – the fastest-accelerating Volvo car, ever.

Brought to life with the safety Canadians expect, the Volvo EX30 is engineered with state-of-the-art protective technology including a Driver Alert System with a Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) as standard, Door Opening Alert plus Front and Rear Collision mitigation. Using the brand’s extensive knowledge from real world accidents and injuries, it helps safeguard both the people inside the vehicle and the world around it.

Now available online, Canadians can configure and purchase their own EX30, with deliveries expected to commence Summer 2024. The Volvo EX30 will become the third vehicle retailed under Volvo Car Canada’s ‘One Price Promise’ which offers buyers a straightforward, transparent, and negotiation-free shopping experience from online to in-store. Customers interested in the Volvo EX30, or the rest of the Volvo Car lineup should contact their local retailer or visit volvocars.ca to learn more.

The small print



Based on lifecycle CO2 footprint over 200,000 kms of driving using EU27 electricity mix and related to globally available products.

The figures are preliminary and derive from estimates and calculations performed by Volvo Cars for EX30 and these outcomes are not guaranteed. The driving range, horsepower, and energy consumption under real conditions vary depending on driving behavior and other external factors. Charging times can vary and are dependent on factors such as outdoor temperature, battery temperature, charging equipment, battery condition and car condition.

Certain package levels may have limited availability. Final pricing and payment terms will be available closer to delivery time at your Volvo Cars retailer. Retailer price may vary. A reservation does not guarantee availability of a select trim.



About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology, and training support to the 37 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information, please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

For more information:

Sheri Clish, Narrative, sheri.clish@narrative.ca