CN Recognized for Sustainability Leadership and Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 12th Straight Year

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has again earned a place on the World and North American Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America), for the 12th and 15th consecutive year respectively.



“We are thrilled to once again be recognized for our commitment to being a leader in sustainability. At CN, sustainability is core to how we do business and an essential part of our culture. Our inclusion on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a testament to our team of railroaders who make it their mission to deliver responsibly every day, in all areas of our business for all our stakeholders.”

- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at CN

CN’s released its 2022 Sustainability Data Supplement Report earlier this year which outlines key performance metrics in the areas of environment, safety, people, community and economy.

CN’s ninth Delivering Responsibly sustainability report will be released later this week and provide an update on the Company’s progress against its sustainability pillars, strategy and progress towards targets. CN is proud to be recognized as a global leader in sustainability with recognition from DJSI based on the transparent, comprehensive and consistent disclosure we deliver.

To learn more about how CN is working towards a more sustainable future, please visit https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying sustainability leaders from each industry on a global and regional level. The annual review of the DJSI family is based on a thorough analysis of economic, environmental and social performance, assessing issues such as corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain management, stakeholder engagement and labour practices.

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/.

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders that represent the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI).

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index comprises global sustainability leaders that represent the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

