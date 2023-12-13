Namely Launches Cost-Effective, Value-Driven HR and Payroll Management Bundle to Empower Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Namely Now facilitates business scalability with a rapid three-week implementation

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and leading HR platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the availability of its newest offering Namely Now. Priced affordably at $9 per employee per month, Namely Now emerges as an intuitive starter solution for HR and payroll endorsed by HR experts and now accessible to businesses of all sizes to foster a thriving company culture and ensure efficient payroll management.



Built as a comprehensive and self-contained platform with a rapid three-week implementation, Namely Now is ideal for businesses looking to start or streamline their HR systems with minimum investment. Employers can take advantage of its wide range of features, including HR management, simplified payroll management and insightful analytics, among other capabilities. Employees can access Namely Now as a self-service mobile app, which provides access to newsfeeds, company updates and pertinent documents, thus increasing engagement and adoption. To ensure clients receive the support they need, Namely Now also provides 24/7 live assistance for any questions, guidance, issue resolution and comprehensive support for system administrators.

“Given the rapidly evolving nature of today’s business landscape, we are committed to delivering value through innovative technology that supports our clients through every step of their growth process,” said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. “The new bundle enables business owners to access an entry-level solution that easily scales to more advanced modules as their businesses grow.”

Small and mid-sized businesses constantly need to adjust to economic, market demand and people challenges. Vensure Employer Solutions' commitment to investing in flexible solutions is reflected in Namely Now's pricing and features, with no long-term contracts or complex implementation processes. The platform seamlessly integrates with virtually all existing business systems, empowering clients to customize their HR and payroll management experience and improve people management without investing in additional personnel. Over 90 percent of clients who have used Namely’s platform have affirmed that it enhances the management and accessibility of employee data.

To schedule a demo of Namely Now, visit https://join.namely.com/request-a-call-hr to get started.

About Namely

Namely’s integrated platform empowers companies to exceed the expectations of their people and power their business, whether they are looking for intuitive HR technology or best-in-class managed service. Simplifying the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, HR management, performance management, benefits administration, payroll, compliance, time & and attendance and analytics means more time for today’s companies to focus on what matters in HR: their people. Namely is part of Vensure Employer Solutions. Learn more at namely.com or follow @NamelyHR.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for Namely jeanne@devonpr.com