Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,259 in the last 365 days.

Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2023.

“We delivered our sixth consecutive year of record revenue with growth in fourth quarter amidst a prolonged industry downturn,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Fourth quarter and full year revenue increased 8% year-over-year, and fourth quarter increased 1% sequentially. Both IC and FPD increased, as demand for our design-driven products remained strong. Operating expenses were lower sequentially, partially offsetting lower gross profit, resulting in operating margins of 28.5% for the fourth quarter and 28.4% for the year. Strong cash generation and our disciplined strategy of investing in growth strengthened the balance sheet while positioning us for sustained solid performance. I am proud of our team’s performance and look forward to even greater achievements as we execute our strategy in the year to come.”

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $892.1 million, up 8% over the previous year – the sixth consecutive year of record revenue
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $125.5 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared with $118.8 million, or $1.94 per diluted share in 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $126.0 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, compared with $101.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share in 2022
  • IC revenue was $651.3 million, up 10%
  • FPD revenue was $240.8 million, up 4%
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $302.2 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $131.3 million

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $227.5 million, up 8% year-over-year and 1% sequentially
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $44.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared with $37.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022 and $27.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $31.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022 and $31.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023
  • IC revenue was $164.5 million, up 5% year-over-year and 1% sequentially
  • FPD revenue was a record at $63.0 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year and 3% sequentially
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $106.6 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $52.5 million
  • Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $499.3 million, with $12.9 million in short-term investments and $24.6 million in debt

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenue to be between $217 million and $225 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.45 and $0.53 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com


       
PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    October 31,   July 30,   October 31,   October 31,   October 31,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
                     
Revenue   $ 227,473     $ 224,206     $ 210,266     $ 892,076     $ 824,549  
                     
Cost of goods sold     142,591       137,405       129,997       555,914       530,336  
                     
Gross Profit     84,882       86,801       80,269       336,162       294,213  
                     
Operating Expenses:                    
                     
Selling, general and administrative   16,731       18,032       15,683       69,458       63,989  
                     
Research and development     3,367       3,505       4,045       13,654       18,341  
                     
Total Operating Expenses     20,098       21,537       19,728       83,112       82,330  
                     
Other operating loss     -       -       -       -       (17 )
                     
Operating Income     64,784       65,264       60,541       253,050       211,866  
                     
Non-operating (loss) income, net   18,660       (911 )     10,797       16,896       27,167  
                     
Income Before Income Tax Provision   83,444       64,353       71,338       269,946       239,033  
                     
Income tax provision     20,288       16,098       16,074       70,312       59,791  
                     
Net Income     63,156       48,255       55,264       199,634       179,242  
                     
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   18,545       21,296       18,204       74,149       60,456  
                     
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders   $ 44,611     $ 26,959     $ 37,060     $ 125,485     $ 118,786  
                     
Earnings per share:                    
                     
Basic   $ 0.73     $ 0.44     $ 0.61     $ 2.05     $ 1.96  
                     
Diluted   $ 0.72     $ 0.44     $ 0.60     $ 2.03     $ 1.94  
                     
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                
                     
Basic     61,290       61,233       60,773       61,139       60,559  
                     
Diluted     62,067       61,974       61,374       61,755       61,189  
                     



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    October 31,   October 31,
      2023       2022  
         
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 499,292     $ 319,680  
Short-term investments     12,915       38,820  
Accounts receivable     194,927       198,147  
Inventories     49,963       50,753  
Other current assets     28,353       37,252  
         
Total current assets     785,450       644,652  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net   709,244       643,873  
Other assets     31,527       27,305  
         
Total assets   $ 1,526,221     $ 1,315,830  
         
         
Liabilities and Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,621     $ 10,024  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   178,602       183,773  
         
Total current liabilities     185,223       193,797  
         
Long-term debt     17,998       32,310  
Other liabilities     47,391       27,634  
         
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity   975,008       831,527  
Noncontrolling interests     300,601       230,562  
Total equity     1,275,609       1,062,089  
         
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,526,221     $ 1,315,830  
         



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    Year Ended
    October 31,   October 31,
      2023       2022  
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 199,634     $ 179,242  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     80,835       80,330  
Share-based compensation     8,001       6,308  
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other   13,706       9,307  
         
Net cash provided by operating activities     302,176       275,187  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (131,295 )     (112,338 )
Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities   (20,192 )     (38,854 )
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities   47,537       -  
Government incentives     2,522       3,615  
Other     (117 )     (180 )
         
Net cash used in investing activities     (101,545 )     (147,757 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayments of debt     (18,439 )     (65,440 )
Purchases of treasury stock     -       (2,522 )
Contributions from noncontrolling interest   -       24,995  
Proceeds from share-based arrangements   1,248       5,749  
Net settlements of restricted stock awards   (1,302 )     (1,471 )
         
Net cash used in financing activities     (18,493 )     (38,689 )
         
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (2,680 )     (46,012 )
         
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   179,458       42,729  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   322,409       279,680  
         
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 501,867     $ 322,409  
         



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months ended   Year ended
  October 31,   July 30,   October 31,   October 31,   October 31,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) Income:                      
                   
GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net $ 18,660     $ (911 )   $ 10,797     $ 16,896     $ 27,167  
FX (gain) loss   (13,234 )     4,543       (10,369 )     (2,466 )     (27,344 )
Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net $ 5,426     $ 3,632     $ 428     $ 14,430     $ (177 )
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Income tax provision:                  
                   
GAAP Income tax provision $ 20,288     $ 16,098   $ - $ 16,074     $ 70,312     $ 59,791  
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss   3,437       (1,193 )   -   2,522       317       5,933  
Non-GAAP Income tax provision $ 16,851     $ 17,291     $ 13,552     $ 69,995     $ 53,858  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests:                  
                   
GAAP Noncontrolling interests $ 18,545     $ 21,296     $ 18,204     $ 74,149     $ 60,456  
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above   2,431       1,328       1,990       2,676       4,275  
                   
Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests $ 16,114     $ 19,968     $ 16,214     $ 71,473     $ 56,181  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:                  
                   
GAAP Net Income $ 44,611     $ 26,959     $ 37,060     $ 125,485     $ 118,786  
FX (gain) loss   (13,234 )     4,543       (10,369 )     (2,466 )     (27,344 )
Estimated tax effects of above   3,437       (1,193 )     2,522       317       5,933  
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above   2,431       1,328       1,990       2,676       4,275  
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 37,245     $ 31,637     $ 31,203     $ 126,012     $ 101,650  
                   
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted   62,067       61,974       61,374       61,755       61,189  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:                  
                   
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.72     $ 0.44     $ 0.60     $ 2.03     $ 1.94  
Effects of the above adjustments $ (0.12 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.09 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.28 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.60     $ 0.51     $ 0.51     $ 2.04     $ 1.66  
                   



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow    
  Year ended    
  October 31,    
    2023      
       
       
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 302,176      
       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (131,295 )    
       
Free Cash Flow $ 170,881      
       
       
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:      
  As of
  October 31,   October 31,
    2023       2022  
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,292     $ 319,680  
       
Current portion of Long-term debt   (6,621 )     (10,024 )
       
Long-term Debt   (17,998 )     (32,310 )
       
Net Cash $ 474,673     $ 277,346  
       

Primary Logo

You just read:

Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more