Beyond 2024: A Look into the Future of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market, with Forecasts to 2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜), 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global greenhouse horticulture market size reached US$ 30.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 63.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝:

The global population is on the rise, and with it, the demand for fresh and diverse food options. Greenhouse horticulture addresses this challenge by enabling year-round production of a wide range of crops. It extends growing seasons and offers protection against adverse weather conditions. This increased food security and availability make greenhouse-grown produce a vital component of meeting the world's growing nutritional needs. Consequently, the greenhouse horticulture market is driven by the pressing demand for a consistent supply of high-quality fruits, vegetables, and herbs to support the global population's dietary requirements.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

Greenhouse horticulture is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices. Concerns about climate change and the need for resource-efficient farming methods have led to a surge in greenhouse cultivation. These controlled environments allow for precise regulation of temperature, humidity, and light, reducing water and pesticide usage. Additionally, sustainable practices such as hydroponics and vertical farming within greenhouses maximize crop yields while minimizing environmental impact. Consumers' growing demand for pesticide-free, locally sourced produce further fuels this trend. As a result, sustainable agriculture practices are a primary driver in the greenhouse horticulture market's expansion.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Technological innovations are playing a pivotal role in the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market. Automation, IoT, and data-driven solutions have revolutionized greenhouse management. These advancements enhance precision farming, allowing growers to monitor and control conditions remotely. Energy-efficient designs, coupled with renewable energy integration, reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Moreover, innovations in crop breeding and cultivation techniques have led to higher yields and improved crop quality. The ongoing pursuit of efficiency gains through technology positions Greenhouse Horticulture as an attractive investment, driving its continued expansion in the agriculture industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Agra Tech Inc.

Argus Control System Ltd.

Certhon Build B.V.

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

Les Industries Harnois Inc.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas, LLC

Keder Greenhouse Ltd.

Logiqs BV

Lumigrow, Inc.

Netafim Ltd.

Priva Holding BV

Richel Group

Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV

Rough Brothers Inc.

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Glass

Plastic

Plastic holds the largest market share as its lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and durability makes it a favorable choice for creating enclosed growing spaces.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest market share due to the growing consumer preferences for fresh, nutritious, and locally sourced produce.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Cooling system accounts for the largest market share as it assists in regulating the internal climate and ensuring plants receive the ideal conditions for growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S. Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East Africa

Europe leads the market due to the region’s highly variable climate, which necessitates innovative approaches to ensure consistent crop production.

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Greenhouse horticulture is increasingly integrating vertical farming techniques. This trend maximizes space utilization, allowing for the cultivation of more crops in a smaller footprint. Besides, sustainability is a key driver in the industry. Greenhouse construction materials are shifting towards eco-friendly options like recyclable plastics, sustainable wood, and energy-efficient glass. Moreover, greenhouse growers are increasingly turning to biological pest control methods. This approach utilizes beneficial insects and organisms to manage pests, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. It aligns with the growing demand for pesticide-free produce.

