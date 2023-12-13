Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Jesduvroq, daprodustat, Status: Withdrawn application

Jesduvroq was developed as a medicine to treat the symptoms of anaemia (low red blood cell counts) caused by chronic kidney disease (long-term, progressive decrease in the ability of the kidneys to work properly).

It was intended for adult patients on dialysis (a technique for removing unwanted substances and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys do not work well enough) as well as patients not on dialysis.

Jesduvroq contains the active substance daprodustat and was to be available as tablets to be taken by mouth.