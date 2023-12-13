Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,261 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Jesduvroq, daprodustat, Status: Withdrawn application

Jesduvroq was developed as a medicine to treat the symptoms of anaemia (low red blood cell counts) caused by chronic kidney disease (long-term, progressive decrease in the ability of the kidneys to work properly).

It was intended for adult patients on dialysis (a technique for removing unwanted substances and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys do not work well enough) as well as patients not on dialysis.

Jesduvroq contains the active substance daprodustat and was to be available as tablets to be taken by mouth.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Jesduvroq, daprodustat, Status: Withdrawn application

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more