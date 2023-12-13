Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market 2024, Share, Trends, Growth, Size, and Forecast by 2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s report titled “𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 (𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐎𝐢𝐥, 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬, 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐔𝐩𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐢𝐝-𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐“. The global hydrocarbons accounting solution market size reached US$ 533.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 819.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.74% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrocarbons-accounting-solution-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The oil and gas industry operates under a web of stringent regulations, encompassing environmental, safety, financial, and reporting standards. Accurate hydrocarbons accounting is essential for compliance with these regulations. It ensures that companies meet their legal obligations and avoid fines or penalties associated with non-compliance. Besides, hydrocarbons represent a significant source of revenue for oil and gas companies. Any inaccuracies or discrepancies in the measurement and accounting of hydrocarbons can lead to revenue losses. HAS solutions help ensure that every unit of hydrocarbon produced, transported, refined, and distributed is accurately measured and accounted for, safeguarding revenue streams.

𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Many traditional oil and gas companies are diversifying their energy portfolios by investing in renewable energy projects. This diversification is motivated by several factors, including market demand for cleaner energy, regulatory incentives, and long-term sustainability goals. Biofuels and natural gas, among other renewables, are attractive options for these companies. HAS systems are instrumental in tracking and measuring hydrocarbons produced or consumed in renewable energy operations. Whether it's the production of biofuels from biomass or the extraction and transportation of natural gas, these solutions ensure accurate measurement and reporting of hydrocarbon volumes and qualities.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

HAS solutions enable precise measurement of hydrocarbons at various stages of production, transportation, and distribution. This accuracy reduces the potential for overproduction or underreporting, minimizing losses associated with inaccurate measurements. Besides, HAS solutions integrate with sensors and data sources to provide real-time information on equipment conditions, flow rates, and hydrocarbon quality. This data empowers companies to optimize production processes by making informed decisions promptly. Moreover, predictive maintenance capabilities of HAS solutions help prevent unexpected equipment failures. This proactive approach minimizes downtime and the associated costs of repairs and production interruptions.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

CGI Inc.

EnergySys Limited

Infosys Limited

P2 Energy Solutions

Quorum Business Solutions Inc

SAP SE

Wipro Limited

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7057&flag=C

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Software

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Support

Software represented the largest segment as they provide the tools necessary to collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Cloud-based deployment hold the largest market share as they can accommodate the evolving needs of oil and gas companies.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Oil

Natural Gas

Water

Oil is the leading application as it is the most critical commodities globally, playing a vital role in energy production, transportation, and various industries.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Upstream Companies

Mid-Stream Companies

Downstream Companies

Upstream companies hold the largest market share as they operate numerous wells, platforms, and reservoirs, with various accounting and production data.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America represents the largest market due to rising oil and gas exploration activities and presence of prominent market players.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The oil and gas industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with a growing focus on leveraging advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). HAS solutions are being integrated with these technologies to enable real-time data collection, analysis, and reporting, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. Besides, cloud-based HAS solutions are gaining popularity due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Companies are adopting cloud platforms to store and manage their hydrocarbon accounting data securely while also facilitating remote access and collaboration. Moreover, advanced analytics and machine learning are being applied to HAS data to derive valuable insights. Predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and optimization algorithms are used to identify operational inefficiencies, prevent losses, and improve production processes.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotic-process-automation-market

𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicone-elastomers-market

𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-data-center-market

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-alcoholic-fatty-liver-disease-market

𝐒𝐦𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smokeless-tobacco-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.