Powerboat pilot Mette Bjerknes joins stellar line up for Cheltenham Science Festival 2024
F2 powerboat pilot Mette Bjerknes will bring an exhilarating sport to a wider audience with an interactive display at the 22nd Cheltenham Science Festival.CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheltenham-based, Norwegian-born Mette will be offering visitors to the annual event the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of her carbon fibre raceboat to get a taste of the high-octane environment in which she competes as one of only two female pilots internationally in her class.
Under the banner of JRM Racing, which she co-founded in 2020, Mette’s sport takes her to harbours, lakes and rivers worldwide in pursuit of speed and success. Both her parents were powerboat pilots and she grew up in a world defined by adrenaline and determination, bringing her own edge as the sport developed.
Mette has been involved in powerboat racing for 14 years and competing in F2 since 2011. There is no doubting her ambition and she set herself the goal of finishing the 2023 World Championship ranked 6th and was on course to achieve it before a collision saw her complete the season in a highly credible 9th position.
Powerboat pilots experience up to 5G while taking 90 degree turns at 150 km/h in a craft that can accelerate quicker to 100 km/h than a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 and a Mercedes SLR McLaren. Mette can travel at speeds of up to 190 km/h in a race, operating with severely compromised visibility due to the deliberately small cockpit, not allowing for rain, sunshine glare or water spray.
A healthy respect for her fellow pilots and the challenging conditions they face is one of the cornerstones of Mette’s approach to powerboat racing. She is passionate about sharing insights from her sport and fostering a better understanding of both its complexities and potential for excitement. A trained teacher, she is looking forward to engaging with visitors of all ages at Cheltenham Science Festival.
Mette joins a stimulating line up of over 200 speakers and exhibitors at Cheltenham Science Festival including space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock, award-winning physicist Brian Cox and explorer and presenter Steve Backshall. Her powerboat will be a prominent feature in Cheltenham’s Montpellier Gardens. After the Festival the race season beckons and sees Mette travel to Italy to begin her ascent of the 2024 rankings.
Notes To Editors
About Cheltenham Science Festival
The annual Cheltenham Science Festival is for people of all ages who are curious about the wonders of the everyday world, mysteries of the universe and cutting-edge technology. The Festival acts as a centre for the UK’s science community, providing a platform for researchers and communicators to gather to share their latest ideas in thought-provoking and entertaining ways.
Cheltenham Festivals is an arts charity that creates experiences which bring joy, spark curiosity, connect communities and inspire change. Its year-round learning and participation and talent development programmes culminate in four world-class Festivals, offering everyone an opportunity to explore and create culture. Over 225,000 visitors a year are inspired by its Literature, Science, Jazz and Music Festivals.
For more information contact Emma Bovill | info@myarto.co.uk | 07871 947122
Emma Bovill
ArtÓ
info@myarto.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram