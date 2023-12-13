Premier Fini welcomes Auki Tar Sealing project

Malaita Premier Martin Fini has welcomed the signing of Exchange Notes for the Auki Road Tar Sealing project in Malaita Province.

The signing ceremony between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga and Ambassador Cai Weiming begins the process for the feasibility study component of the project.

A Chinese feasibility study team is scheduled to arrive in Auki in January to conduct the study.

Premier Fini said the road network in Malaita plays a vital role in connecting the population by improving transport services and providing access to markets, education, economic and health services.

“This project is indeed a Christmas blessing for my Province and people who have been suffering the poor road conditions in and around Auki over the years. This project once completed will provide safe, quality and reliable road infrastructure for our capital township and other surrounding communities.

Premier Fini applauded the National Government and the Peoples Republic of China for responding to this much needed project and conveyed his appreciation on behalf of the people of Malaita Province.

The Premier said Malaita Province needs further investment in transformative infrastructures to support its major projects such as the Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant, Suava Economic Growth Centre, Malu’u CEMA Buying Centre and other socio-economic development projects around the Province.

“Road infrastructure holds the key to connect these development projects which will lead to transformation of the local economies,” he said.

Premier Fini pledged the Provincial Government’s full support for the Peoples Republic of China, saying, the Province is prepared to work closely with PRC and the National Government to implement projects to be hosted in the Province.

Premier Fini is accompanied to the ceremony by his Minister for Commerce Edward Misite’e.

OPMC Press