According to a new press release, AtScale has announced an expanded partnership with Alation, a leading data intelligence company, to enhance connectivity with the semantic layer. This integration allows enterprise business analysts and data practitioners easy accessibility to governed data definitions, including metrics, dimensions, and hierarchies within the organization’s semantic layer. The partner-built connector facilitates […]

The post AtScale Partners with Alation to Expand Connectivity and Promote a Data-Driven Culture appeared first on DATAVERSITY.