Bong Go, adopted son of Oriental Mindoro, joins inauguration of Bansud Super Health Center as part of efforts to bring healthcare closer to the people

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, exerted efforts to bring public healthcare closer to Filipinos, especially in far-flung areas, by personally witnessing the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Bansud, Oriental Mindoro on Sunday, December 10.

Accompanied by Mayor Ronaldo "Ronnie" Morada and Vice Mayor Rico Tolentino, among others, the senator highlighted the need for the government to continue improving access to basic healthcare.

"Bilang chairman ng Committee on Health sa Senado, isa po sa aking priority ay ito pong Super Health Centers. Sa tulong po ng kasamahan ko sa Kongreso, sa DOH, at sa mga LGUs natin, mas mailalapit natin ang serbisyo medikal mula sa gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito," Go explained.

"Ang Super Health Center is a medium type of a polyclinic. Mas maliit po sa hospital, mas malaki po sa rural health unit, kung saan po ay pwede magpagamot at mag-avail ng mga basic services tulad ng panganganak, dental, laboratory at iba pa," he added.

Sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. Department of Health (DOH), the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

"Pwede i-expand yan ng LGU pagdating ng panahon. Kung gusto niyong lagyan ng dialysis machine, pwede po lagyan ng dialysis center," Go explained, adding that these centers will be turned over to and managed by the LGU upon construction.

"Ang Super Health Center po diyan na po ang Konsulta Package ng PhilHealth. Diyan na po yung primary care na kasama sa Universal Health Care. Diyan na po yung early disease detection, check-up para hindi lumala yung sakit. Ang ikinaganda nito madi-decongest po ang hospital at hindi nyo na kailangang magbiyahe nang malayo, " he continued.

Services offered in Super Health Centers will include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Apart from Bansud, the DOH also identified other areas in the province where more Super Health Centers will be established, including Calapan City, Bulalacao, and Mansalay.

Go also highlighted that medical assistance may be availed through the Malasakit Center at Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Calapan City.

"Meron na po tayong 159 Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa mga poor and indigent patients. Ang Malasakit Center po ay batas na, isinulong ko noon sa tulong ng mga kasamahan ko sa Kongreso, at pinirmahan ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte," mentioned Go.

"Para po yan sa mga poor and indigent patients para matulungan kayo sa inyong mga medical expenses," he added,

Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463. To date, the centers have assisted more than ten million indigent patients nationwide, according to DOH.

On the same day, Go attended the Araw ng Pasasalamat in Calapan City where he was honored as an adopted son of the province. The resolution adopted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on February 27, 2023 stated that "the Sanggunian Panlalawigan Members are one in strong desire to declare Bong Go as adopted son of Oriental Mindoro in recognition to his enormous contributions to the Province of Oriental Mindoro that have significantly benefitted all its constituents."

"Bilang inyong kasangga sa Senado, asahan niyo na ako ay tutulong sa inyong lugar sa abot ng aking makakaya. Araw at gabi po nagta-trabaho ako. Hindi ko kayang makitang naghihirap ang ating mga kababayan, di ko matiis na umupo lang sa opisina at magpalamig dahil ang bisyo ko talaga ay ang magserbisyo," expressed Go.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also maintained his support for the town as he supported the construction of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Villapagasa.