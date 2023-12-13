PHILIPPINES, December 13 - Press Release

December 13, 2023 Cayetano supports PNP reform: 'We reap what we sow' Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday sought various reforms in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help boost its stature and integrity, increase benefits and remuneration, and advance the promotion of members of the organization. "Kung ano ang ating itatanim, iyan ang ating aanihin. Kung sa batas na ito ay magtatanim tayo ng tamang resources, batas, at proteksyon para sa ating mga pulis, maganda rin ang aanihin natin," Cayetano said in his interpellation on the proposed amendments to the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 (Senate Bill No. 2449) sponsored by Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. The independent senator said in the same manner, the country cannot expect improvements in police services if the amendments are not approved. "Kung medyo kuripot po tayo sa batas na ito na ibibigay sa pulis, let's not expect na maganda din yung reforms sa kanila," he said. Strengthening police integrity One of the major points Cayetano raised is the strengthening of the integrity of police officers through the PNP's Internal Affairs Services (IAS), which leads the PNP's efforts against police misconduct and corruption. "If you reform the police, you reform the society... Parang base sa PNP organizational chart ngayon, hindi kasi stocked with resources and people ang IAS. Shouldn't we strengthen the IAS because it is also the strengthening of policemen?" he told dela Rosa, who agreed with him. The independent senator said one of the deterrents to investigators is the lack of resources to conduct probes, which he said could be remedied by giving the IAS a separate budget. "I'd like to see, even sa law na ito, that there could be a separate budget, either from the Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary or PNP Chief when they think that a case may be important. Kung may importanteng kaso, dapat magkaroon ng automatic budget for the investigation na hindi pwedeng galawin," he said. Agreeing with Cayetano's points, dela Rosa - who was the first PNP Chief under the Duterte administration - said the PNP should also attract more quality officers toward the IAS. Reforming police stature Seeking the welfare of police officers, Cayetano called for the improvement of their overall well-being by improving their overall standing, their allowances, salaries, and additional benefits such as housing, vehicle provisions, and ministry to their families. He also pushed for confidence-building by increasing police visibility. "Shouldn't we also have other symbols of visibility [of policemen]? It gives you confidence na kapag may nangyari, nandyan na ang police. It's more confidence-building, but it will help the reform. Maybe we can add that. There should be a conscious effort for symbols of visibility for the PNP," he said. To further enhance the stability of the PNP organization, Cayetano proposed a fixed term of two to three years for the PNP Chief to enable him to fulfill his plans for the organization. "The present PNP Chief (Benjamin Acorda) will retire in March 2024... Pero kung sino man papalit sa kanya, unless siya ang finance or director for programs, mamanahin niya ang budget at pananaw ng former chief PNP. The cycle continues," the senator explained. "With power or authority comes responsibility and accountability. But it's so hard to make someone accountable if we don't give him the authority," he added. Cayetano commended dela Rosa for championing the amendments in the PNP reform bill. "We are blessed because the sponsor is proposing this. Kumbaga ang hugot na ito ay from his personal experience from a life of spending his career from the Philippine Military Academy, to reaching being a four-star general... His experience [and inputs for this bill] is invaluable," Cayetano said. ### Cayetano, suportado ang PNP reform Isinulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang iba't ibang reporma sa Philippine National Police (PNP) upang makatulong na palakasin ang integridad nito, pataasin ang mga benepisyo at sweldo, at isulong ang promosyon ng mga miyembro ng organisasyon. "Kung ano ang ating itatanim, iyan ang ating aanihin. Kung sa batas na ito ay magtatanim tayo ng tamang resources, batas, at proteksyon para sa ating mga pulis, maganda rin ang aanihin natin," wika na Cayetano tungkol sa mga itinutulak na mga amyenda sa PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 (Senate Bill No. 2449) na ang sponsor ay si Senador Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. Sinabi ng senador na hindi maaaring asahan ng bansa ang mga pagpapabuti sa serbisyo ng pulisya kung hindi aaprubahan ang mga pag-amyenda. "Kung medyo kuripot po tayo sa batas na ito na ibibigay sa pulis, let's not expect na maganda din yung reforms sa kanila," aniya. Pagpapalakas ng integridad ng pulis Isa sa mga pangunahing puntong isinulong ni Cayetano ay ang pagpapalakas ng integridad ng kapulisan sa pamamagitan ng Internal Affairs Services (IAS) ng PNP, na nangunguna sa pagsisikap ng PNP laban sa maling pag-uugali at katiwalian ng pulisya. "If you reform the police, you reform the society... Parang base sa PNP organizational chart ngayon, hindi kasi stocked with resources and people ang IAS. Shouldn't we strengthen the IAS because it is also the strengthening of policemen?" sabi niya kay dela Rosa, na sumang-ayon sa kanya. Wika ni Cayetano, isa sa mga pumipigil sa mga imbestigador ay ang kakulangan ng mga mapagkukunan upang magsagawa ng mga pagsisiyasat. Dagdag niya, maaari itong malutas sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay sa IAS ng hiwalay na budget. "I'd like to see, even sa law na ito, that there could be a separate budget, either from the Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary or PNP Chief when they think that a case may be important. Kung may importanteng kaso, dapat magkaroon ng automatic budget for the investigation na hindi pwedeng galawin," sabi niya. Sumang-ayon sa mga punto ni Cayetano si dela Rosa - na siyang unang PNP Chief sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte - at nagsabing dapat ding makaakit ang PNP ng mas maraming dekalidad na opisyal patungo sa IAS. Para naman sa kapakanan ng mga opisyal ng pulisya, nanawagan si Cayetano para sa pagpapabuti ng kanilang katayuan, kanilang mga allowance, suweldo, at karagdagang mga benepisyo tulad ng pabahay, mga probisyon ng sasakyan, at paglilingkod sa kanilang mga pamilya. Iminungkahi rin ng senador ang pagpapalakas ng police visibility para lalong mapanatag ang kumpiyansa ng publiko sa pulis. "Shouldn't we also have other symbols of visibility [of policemen]? It gives you confidence na kapag may nangyari, nandyan na ang police. It's more confidence-building, but it will help the reform. Maybe we can add that. There should be a conscious effort for symbols of visibility for the PNP," wika niya. Upang higit na mapahusay ang katatagan ng organisasyon ng PNP, iminungkahi ni Cayetano ang isang fixed term na dalawa hanggang tatlong taon para sa PNP Chief para matupad nito ang mga plano para sa organisasyon. "The present PNP Chief (Benjamin Acorda) will retire in March 2024... Pero kung sino man papalit sa kanya, unless siya ang finance or director for programs, mamanahin niya ang budget at pananaw ng former chief PNP. The cycle continues," paliwanag ng senador. "With power or authority comes responsibility and accountability. But it's so hard to make someone accountable if we don't give him the authority," dagadag niya. Pinuri rin ni Cayetano si dela Rosa sa pag-kampeon nito sa mga amendments sa PNP reform bill. "We are blessed because the sponsor is proposing this. Kumbaga ang hugot na ito ay from his personal experience from a life of spending his career from the Philippine Military Academy, to reaching being a four-star general... His experience [and inputs for this bill] is invaluable," sabi ni Cayetano.