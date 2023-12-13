Gummy Vitamins Market to Gain US$ 6.9 Billion at 4.8% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Consumption of gummy vitamins in Germany is set to increase at 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Rockville , Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, as of 2023, the global Gummy Vitamins Market is poised for substantial growth, projecting a valuation of US$ 4.3 billion, with expectations to ascend to US$ 6.9 billion by 2033. The worldwide demand for gummy vitamins is set to experience a steady increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The surge in chronic diseases and health concerns globally has prompted a heightened focus on health and fitness among the general populace. This prevailing trend is anticipated to play a pivotal role in significantly augmenting the sales of gummy vitamins in the foreseeable future.

Key Segments of Gummy Vitamins Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Source Type By Customer Orientation By Sales Channel By Source Type Single Vitamins

Multivitamins

Probiotic Vitamins Animal-based Vitamin Gummies

Plant-based Vitamin Gummies Men

Women

Children Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels Bottles & Jars

Stand-up Pouches



Gummy Vitamins: Market Drivers and Emerging Trends

Several factors contribute to the robust consumption of gummy vitamins across the forecast period. These include elevated consumption of processed and unhealthy foods, evolving lifestyle patterns, a surge in demand for nutritional supplements, increased disposable income, the popularity of gummy vitamins in children, and growing consumer awareness regarding the advantageous properties of vitamins.

Presently, certain gummy vitamin varieties have gained prominence in the market. Notable among them are Biotin gummies, prenatal gummies, women’s multivitamin gummies, and vitamin B12 gummies. The surge in cases of hair fall and hair loss, coupled with an increasing awareness of women’s health and a rising population of working women, is expected to further propel the long-term sales of gummy vitamins.

Diverse Consumer Base and Age-Specific Demand

The appeal of gummy vitamins and nutraceuticals extends to both the geriatric population and children, owing to their palatable taste and associated health benefits. Recognizing this, gummy vitamin manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their product offerings tailored for children and the aging demographic. This proactive approach aligns with the increasing demand and diverse preferences within these consumer segments.

As the global gummy vitamins market charts an upward trajectory, fueled by health-conscious trends and diverse consumer preferences, manufacturers are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on this evolving landscape.

Regional Analysis

Gummy Vitamin Demand in North America: U.S. Dominance Continues

The United States remains the primary driver of gummy vitamin sales in the North American region, a trend projected to persist in the coming years. The heightened focus on health and fitness, propelled by an increasing incidence of chronic diseases, contributes to the prevalent consumption of vitamins and nutraceuticals.

Factors such as the rising demand for natural ingredient supplements, widespread availability of vitamin gummies, and the growing health consciousness among the millennial population are expected to further boost gummy vitamin consumption in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Gummy Vitamin Shipments to Japan: Geriatric Population Dynamics

Japan, with its substantial geriatric population, is poised to witness a surge in demand for dietary supplements and vitamin gummies. The aging demographic, changing consumer preferences, escalating disposable income, and the expanding accessibility of vitamin gummies contribute to the anticipated growth in gummy vitamin sales in the country. Similar factors are expected to drive demand for gummy vitamins in Korea over the next decade.

Gummy Vitamin Market Focus on Germany: Shifting Consumer Trends and Economic Prosperity

In Europe, a heightened emphasis on healthcare and nutrition, spurred by a rise in chronic disorders, positions the region as a promising market for gummy vitamin demand.

Among European nations, Germany emerges as a particularly rewarding market due to increasing attention to health and nutrition, a rising trend in vitamin consumption among both men and women, a growing disposable income, and an aging population.

According to the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a significant percentage of the population in Germany incorporates vitamin/mineral supplements into their regular diets. The forecast for gummy vitamin consumption in Germany indicates a robust growth trajectory, with an estimated 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 6.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 356 Tables No. of Figures 520 Figures



Dynamic Landscape of the Gummy Vitamin Market

The competitive landscape of the gummy vitamin market is characterized by prime vendors unveiling innovative products tailored to specific consumer groups, offering enhanced nutrients and benefits compared to conventional vitamins and dietary supplements. Currently, industry leaders such as Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Church & Dwight, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) dominate the market.

I. Pioneering Product Launches

In June 2022, vitafusion, a prominent American gummy vitamin company, collaborated with Tiffany Haddish to introduce Multi + Immune Support. This 2-in-1 gummy vitamin not only serves as a daily multivitamin but also incorporates immune support vitamins. Simultaneously, another gummy vitamin product catering to the needs of hair, skin, and nails was introduced, adding diversity to Vitafusion's product portfolio.

In July 2022, Mankind Pharma, an Indian pharmaceutical organization, made waves in the market by announcing the launch of a new series of vitamin gummies under the brand “Health OK.” Specifically formulated for children aged seven to seventeen, these gummies are designed to facilitate normal growth and foster a robust immune system in the younger demographic.

II. Industry Leaders Stepping Forward

As the gummy vitamin market continues to evolve, key players are strategically positioning themselves by introducing groundbreaking products that meet the unique needs of consumers. The emphasis on targeted nutrient delivery and the expansion of product lines reflect the dynamism within the competitive landscape, with companies striving to capture diverse consumer segments and solidify their market presence.

