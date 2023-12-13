Bike Trainers Market Exceeds $362.6 Mn ; Rise in government initiatives towards sports activities Continues to Surge

Consumers' growing awareness of health and fitness, particularly in developed nations like North America and Europe

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bike trainers market was valued at $162.0 million in 2021, and is registered to hit $362.6 million by 2031, projecting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive study which focuses on top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, changing market trends, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7391

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $162.0 Million
Market Size in 2031 $362.6 Million
CAGR 6.9%
No. of Pages in Report 250
Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region
Drivers Increase in amateur riders, cycling clubs, and fitness influencers who are popularizing riding
Integration of new technologies to enhance the features and functions of their products

Rising demand for smart fitness products and equipment
Consumers' growing awareness of health and fitness, particularly in developed nations like North America and Europe
Opportunities Rise in government initiatives towards sports activities and events
Restraints High cost of smart bike trainers

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e050e31c5dd82c9252cde7ec4b560d2f

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global bike trainers market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of type, the classic bike trainers segment garnered the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global bike trainers market and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the smart bike trainers segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the training segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The fitness segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than half of the global bike trainers market, and would rule the roost through 2031.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7391

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global bike trainers market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The online segment is estimated to capture the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2031.

Leading key players : BKOOL, CA Global, Garmin Ltd., ELITE SRL, Kurt Manufacturing Company, Minoura Co. Ltd, Stages Cycling LLC, TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Wahoo Fitness LLC, Wattbike Ltd, Qingdao Magene Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., Decathlon SA, JetBlack Cycling, Alpcour, and Feedback Sports LLC.

In terms of region, the market in North America captured the dominant share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bike trainers market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Country Reports We Have in this Industry:

Mexico Bike Trainers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-bike-trainers-market-A100952

Canada Bike Trainers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-bike-trainers-market-A100954

Europe Bike Trainers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-bike-trainers-market-A100955

UK Bike Trainers Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-bike-trainers-market-A100957

Italy Bike Trainers Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/italy-bike-trainers-market-A100958

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
