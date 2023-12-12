Senate Resolution 215 Printer's Number 1273
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - products to enrollees; and
WHEREAS, As a result, many low-income people are faced with a
difficult choice each month between purchasing food or menstrual
hygiene products; and
WHEREAS, Research funded by menstrual product manufacturer U
by Kotex shows that two in five people have struggled to
purchase period products in 2021, a 35% increase from the
brand's initial research in 2018; and
WHEREAS, One in four teens have left school early or missed
school days because they lacked access to period products; and
WHEREAS, Without the financial resources to purchase
menstrual hygiene products, people often resort to absorbent
alternatives such as toilet paper, paper towels, socks or rags;
and
WHEREAS, When lacking access to menstrual hygiene products,
some people are forced to extend the length of time that they
use a tampon or pad, or reuse a soiled pad, thereby risking
infection and potentially toxic shock syndrome; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
respectfully urge the United States Congress to pass legislation
requiring the Medicaid program, the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program
for Women, Infants and Children and any other applicable Federal
safety net program to include menstrual hygiene products among
the covered benefits for all eligible participants; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the President of the United States, the Majority Leader of the
United States Senate, the Speaker of the United States House of
Representatives, the Minority Leaders of both chambers of
20230SR0215PN1273 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30