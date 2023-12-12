Senate Resolution 215 Printer's Number 1273

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - products to enrollees; and

WHEREAS, As a result, many low-income people are faced with a

difficult choice each month between purchasing food or menstrual

hygiene products; and

WHEREAS, Research funded by menstrual product manufacturer U

by Kotex shows that two in five people have struggled to

purchase period products in 2021, a 35% increase from the

brand's initial research in 2018; and

WHEREAS, One in four teens have left school early or missed

school days because they lacked access to period products; and

WHEREAS, Without the financial resources to purchase

menstrual hygiene products, people often resort to absorbent

alternatives such as toilet paper, paper towels, socks or rags;

and

WHEREAS, When lacking access to menstrual hygiene products,

some people are forced to extend the length of time that they

use a tampon or pad, or reuse a soiled pad, thereby risking

infection and potentially toxic shock syndrome; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

respectfully urge the United States Congress to pass legislation

requiring the Medicaid program, the Supplemental Nutrition

Assistance Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program

for Women, Infants and Children and any other applicable Federal

safety net program to include menstrual hygiene products among

the covered benefits for all eligible participants; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the President of the United States, the Majority Leader of the

United States Senate, the Speaker of the United States House of

Representatives, the Minority Leaders of both chambers of

