Senate Bill 1016 Printer's Number 1274

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1274

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1016

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, HUGHES,

HAYWOOD, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, BREWSTER, SAVAL,

MUTH, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, DILLON AND STREET,

DECEMBER 12, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER 12, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for waiver to purchase diapers or menstrual hygiene

products.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 438. Waiver to Purchase Diapers or Menstrual Hygiene

Products.--If , in accordance with Federal law, the Food and

Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture

creates and makes available to the states a waiver permitting

recipients of benefits provided under the Supplemental Nutrition

Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Special Supplemental Nutrition

Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to use their

benefits to purchase diapers or menstrual hygiene products,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18