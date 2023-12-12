Senate Bill 1016 Printer's Number 1274
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1274
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1016
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, BREWSTER, SAVAL,
MUTH, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, DILLON AND STREET,
DECEMBER 12, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER 12, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for waiver to purchase diapers or menstrual hygiene
products.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 438. Waiver to Purchase Diapers or Menstrual Hygiene
Products.--If , in accordance with Federal law, the Food and
Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture
creates and makes available to the states a waiver permitting
recipients of benefits provided under the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Special Supplemental Nutrition
Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to use their
benefits to purchase diapers or menstrual hygiene products,
