Senate Bill 1018 Printer's Number 1275

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - (relating to definitions).

"Department." The Department of Human Services of the

Commonwealth.

"Sexual abuse or exploitation." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. §

6303.

§ 592. Rights and services.

(a) Designation of persons to act on behalf of children.--

When necessary to protect and promote the best interests of

child witnesses, the department may designate one or more

persons as a child advocate to accompany and provide the

following services on behalf of children who are involved in

proceedings before the department as material witnesses:

(1) To explain, in language understood by the child, all

legal proceedings in which the child will be involved.

(2) To advise the department, when appropriate, of the

child's ability to understand and cooperate with any

proceedings.

(3) To assist or secure assistance for the child and the

child's family in coping with the emotional impact of the

proceedings in which the child is involved.

(b) Qualifications.--Persons designated under subsection (a)

may be attorneys at law or other persons who, by virtue of

service as rape crisis or domestic violence counselors or by

virtue of membership in a community service organization or of

other experience acceptable to the department, possess

education, experience or training in counseling for victims of

child abuse or sexual abuse or exploitation.

§ 593. Alternative method of testimony.

(a) Applicability.--In a proceeding before the department,

an alternative method of testimony shall be utilized if both of

