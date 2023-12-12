Senate Bill 1018 Printer's Number 1275
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - (relating to definitions).
"Department." The Department of Human Services of the
Commonwealth.
"Sexual abuse or exploitation." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. §
6303.
§ 592. Rights and services.
(a) Designation of persons to act on behalf of children.--
When necessary to protect and promote the best interests of
child witnesses, the department may designate one or more
persons as a child advocate to accompany and provide the
following services on behalf of children who are involved in
proceedings before the department as material witnesses:
(1) To explain, in language understood by the child, all
legal proceedings in which the child will be involved.
(2) To advise the department, when appropriate, of the
child's ability to understand and cooperate with any
proceedings.
(3) To assist or secure assistance for the child and the
child's family in coping with the emotional impact of the
proceedings in which the child is involved.
(b) Qualifications.--Persons designated under subsection (a)
may be attorneys at law or other persons who, by virtue of
service as rape crisis or domestic violence counselors or by
virtue of membership in a community service organization or of
other experience acceptable to the department, possess
education, experience or training in counseling for victims of
child abuse or sexual abuse or exploitation.
§ 593. Alternative method of testimony.
(a) Applicability.--In a proceeding before the department,
an alternative method of testimony shall be utilized if both of
20230SB1018PN1275 - 2 -
