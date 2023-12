Senate Bill 363 Printer's Number 1276

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - KNOWN AS THE MEDICAL MARIJUANA ACT, PROOF OF ACTUAL

IMPAIRMENT SHALL BE REQUIRED IF THE INDIVIDUAL IS UNABLE TO

SAFELY DRIVE, OPERATE OR BE IN ACTUAL PHYSICAL CONTROL OF A

VEHICLE. VALID CERTIFICATION TO USE MEDICAL MARIJUANA UNDER

THE MEDICAL MARIJUANA ACT SHALL NOT, IN AND OF ITSELF, BE

SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE FOR A CONVICTION UNDER THIS SECTION.

(1.2) (I) A MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENT CONVICTED OF

OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED TO A DEGREE THAT THE

INDIVIDUAL IS UNABLE TO SAFELY DRIVE, OPERATE OR BE IN

ACTUAL PHYSICAL CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE SHALL BE PENALIZED

UNDER SECTION 3804(C) (RELATING TO PENALTIES).

(II) POSSESSION OF A MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENT

IDENTIFICATION CARD SHALL NOT, IN AND OF ITSELF, BE

SUFFICIENT TO ESTABLISH PROBABLE CAUSE TO CHARGE THE

INDIVIDUAL WITH A VIOLATION OF THIS SECTION.

(III) POSSESSION OF A MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENT

IDENTIFICATION CARD SHALL NOT, IN AND OF ITSELF,

ESTABLISH REASONABLE GROUNDS TO REQUEST A CHEMICAL TEST

UNDER SECTION 1547 (RELATING TO CHEMICAL TESTING TO

DETERMINE AMOUNT OF ALCOHOL OR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE).

(IV) NOTHING IN THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO

SUPERSEDE FEDERAL REGULATION OF THE LICENSING AND

OPERATION OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND SCHOOL VEHICLES.

* * *

Section 2. Section 3810 of Title 75 is amended to read:

§ 3810. Authorized use not a defense.

The fact that a person charged with violating this chapter is

or has been legally entitled to use alcohol [or], controlled

substances or marijuana in compliance with the act of April 17,

2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is not

