Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 1277

Senate Bill 832
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - § 4301. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Committee." The Independent Energy Office Selection and
Organization Committee.
"COMMONWEALTH AGENCY." ANY OFFICE, DEPARTMENT, AUTHORITY,
BOARD, MULTISTATE AGENCY OR COMMISSION OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH.
THE TERM INCLUDES:
(1) THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE.
(2) THE OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE DEPARTMENT OF
THE AUDITOR GENERAL AND THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT.
(3) AN INDEPENDENT AGENCY AS DEFINED IN 62 PA.C.S. § 103
(RELATING TO DEFINITIONS).
(4) A STATE-AFFILIATED ENTITY AS DEFINED IN 62 PA.C.S. §
103.
(5) THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY.
(6) THE UNIFIED JUDICIAL SYSTEM.
"Director." The Director of the Independent Energy Office.
"Office." The Independent Energy Office established under
section 4302 (relating to office established).
§ 4302. Office established.
The Independent Energy Office is established as a nonpartisan
independent agency.
§ 4303. Duties of office.
(a) Mandatory.--The office shall:
(1) Plan recommendations that cover coal, natural gas
and oil, electric power, energy efficiency, solar, wind,
hydro, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas and , renewable
natural gas , NUCLEAR AND OTHER ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES .
