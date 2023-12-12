Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 1277

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - § 4301. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Committee." The Independent Energy Office Selection and

Organization Committee.

"COMMONWEALTH AGENCY." ANY OFFICE, DEPARTMENT, AUTHORITY,

BOARD, MULTISTATE AGENCY OR COMMISSION OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH.

THE TERM INCLUDES:

(1) THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE.

(2) THE OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE DEPARTMENT OF

THE AUDITOR GENERAL AND THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT.

(3) AN INDEPENDENT AGENCY AS DEFINED IN 62 PA.C.S. § 103

(RELATING TO DEFINITIONS).

(4) A STATE-AFFILIATED ENTITY AS DEFINED IN 62 PA.C.S. §

103.

(5) THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY.

(6) THE UNIFIED JUDICIAL SYSTEM.

"Director." The Director of the Independent Energy Office.

"Office." The Independent Energy Office established under

section 4302 (relating to office established).

§ 4302. Office established.

The Independent Energy Office is established as a nonpartisan

independent agency.

§ 4303. Duties of office.

(a) Mandatory.--The office shall:

(1) Plan recommendations that cover coal, natural gas

and oil, electric power, energy efficiency, solar, wind,

hydro, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas and , renewable

natural gas , NUCLEAR AND OTHER ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES .

