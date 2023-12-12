Senate Bill 667 Printer's Number 1279
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 774
PRINTER'S NO. 1279
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
667
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN,
BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, DILLON AND BROOKS,
MAY 22, 2023
SENATOR GEBHARD, COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL
DEVELOPMENT, AS AMENDED, DECEMBER 12, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,
providing for payment and for online raffle sales; and
abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended
by adding sections A SECTION to read:
Section 301.2. Payment.
(a) Methods.--
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2) and
notwithstanding any other provision of law, a licensed
eligible organization may accept payment via credit card,
debit card, mobile payment services or other electronic
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21