Senate Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1280
PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1280
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
217
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, LANGERHOLC, FARRY, MARTIN,
BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, BROWN, ROTHMAN,
PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, BAKER, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER
AND DILLON, DECEMBER 12, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, DECEMBER 12, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and dedication of United States Army Sergeant
Richard "Dick" Marvin Sharrow who was killed in action during
the Korean War 73 years ago.
WHEREAS, Richard M. Sharrow was born on March 4, 1928, to
Charles R. and Effie S. Sharrow in Marienville, Pennsylvania;
and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Sharrow proudly and honorably served his
country with the United States Navy from November 1945 to
November 1947 and, after a brief visit home, he then enlisted in
the United States Army on February 28, 1948; and
WHEREAS, During the Korean War, Sergeant Sharrow was assigned
to F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary
Division, Eighth United States Army, a ground component of the
United Nations Command; and
WHEREAS, In July 1950, during an attempt to block the enemy
near Yongdong, South Korea, Sergeant Sharrow's company
encountered the heavy presence of enemy forces, which resulted
