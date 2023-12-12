Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,401 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1280

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1280

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

217

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, LANGERHOLC, FARRY, MARTIN,

BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, BROWN, ROTHMAN,

PENNYCUICK, MASTRIANO, BAKER, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER

AND DILLON, DECEMBER 12, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, DECEMBER 12, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and dedication of United States Army Sergeant

Richard "Dick" Marvin Sharrow who was killed in action during

the Korean War 73 years ago.

WHEREAS, Richard M. Sharrow was born on March 4, 1928, to

Charles R. and Effie S. Sharrow in Marienville, Pennsylvania;

and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Sharrow proudly and honorably served his

country with the United States Navy from November 1945 to

November 1947 and, after a brief visit home, he then enlisted in

the United States Army on February 28, 1948; and

WHEREAS, During the Korean War, Sergeant Sharrow was assigned

to F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary

Division, Eighth United States Army, a ground component of the

United Nations Command; and

WHEREAS, In July 1950, during an attempt to block the enemy

near Yongdong, South Korea, Sergeant Sharrow's company

encountered the heavy presence of enemy forces, which resulted

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1280

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more