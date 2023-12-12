Submit Release
Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 1289

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - (B) A technical violation that involved

assaultive behavior or included a credible threat to

cause bodily injury to another, including acts

committed against a family or household member.

(C) A technical violation that involved

possession or control of a firearm or dangerous

weapon.

(D) The technical violation involved the

manufacture, sale, delivery or possession with the

intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a controlled

substance or other drug regulated under the act of

April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

(E) The defendant absconded.

(F) A technical violation that involved an

intentional and unexcused failure to adhere to

recommended programming or conditions on three or

more separate occasions. For purposes of this clause,

multiple technical violations stemming from the same

episode of events shall not constitute separate

technical violations.

(2) If the defendant is ineligible for termination of

probation as a result of a technical violation enumerated in

paragraph (1)(ii) or (iii) occurring within the six months

immediately preceding the probation review conference and if

all other conditions are satisfied, a probation review

conference shall be held six months after the date that the

enumerated technical violation occurred.

(h) Failure to pay restitution.--

(1) If the court does not terminate probation at a

20230SB0838PN1289 - 14 -

You just read:

