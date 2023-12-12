Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 1288

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - similar offense under the statutes of any other state or of the

United States.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Mail." A letter, package, bag, mail or item of value sent

or delivered through a private or commercial interstate carrier,

including, but not limited to, the United States Postal Service,

FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "PROPERTY" IN SECTION 3901 OF

TITLE 18 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS AMENDED

AND THE SECTION IS AMENDED BY ADDING A DEFINITION TO READ:

§ 3901. DEFINITIONS.

SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL DEFINITIONS CONTAINED IN SUBSEQUENT

PROVISIONS OF THIS CHAPTER WHICH ARE APPLICABLE TO SPECIFIC

PROVISIONS OF THIS CHAPTER, THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN

USED IN THIS CHAPTER SHALL HAVE, UNLESS THE CONTEXT CLEARLY

INDICATES OTHERWISE, THE MEANINGS GIVEN TO THEM IN THIS SECTION:

* * *

"MAIL." A LETTER, PACKAGE, BAG, MAIL OR ITEM OF VALUE SENT

OR DELIVERED THROUGH A PRIVATE OR COMMERCIAL INTERSTATE CARRIER,

INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE,

FEDEX CORPORATION AND UNITED PARCEL SERVICE.

* * *

"PROPERTY." ANYTHING OF VALUE, INCLUDING REAL ESTATE,

TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY, CONTRACT RIGHTS,

CHOSES-IN-ACTION AND OTHER INTERESTS IN OR CLAIMS TO WEALTH,

ADMISSION OR TRANSPORTATION TICKETS, CAPTURED OR DOMESTIC

ANIMALS, FOOD AND DRINK, ELECTRIC OR OTHER POWER. THE TERM SHALL

