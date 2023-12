Senate Bill 361 Printer's Number 1283

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - established on January 1, 2026, and shall be initially filled by

election at the 2025 municipal election.

SECTION 3. THE NEW JUDGESHIPS FOR THE THIRTY-EIGHTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT ADDED BY THE AMENDMENT OF 42 PA.C.S. § 911(A) SHALL BE

ESTABLISHED ON JANUARY 1, 2028, AND SHALL BE INITIALLY FILLED BY

ELECTION AT THE 2027 MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

SECTION 2. THE FOLLOWING APPLY:

(1) EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN PARAGRAPHS (2) AND (3), THE

PROVISIONS OF 42 PA.C.S. §§ 3132 AND 3135 SHALL APPLY TO THE

JUDGESHIPS ADDED BY THE AMENDMENT OF 42 PA.C.S. § 911(A).

(2) THE NEW JUDGESHIPS FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

THIRTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, FORTY-FOURTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT AND FIFTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ADDED BY THE

AMENDMENT OF 42 PA.C.S. § 911(A) SHALL BE ESTABLISHED ON

JANUARY 5, 2026, AND SHALL BE INITIALLY FILLED BY ELECTION AT

THE 2025 MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

(3) THE NEW JUDGESHIPS FOR THE THIRTY-EIGHTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT ADDED BY THE AMENDMENT OF 42 PA.C.S. § 911(A) SHALL

BE ESTABLISHED ON JANUARY 3, 2028, AND SHALL BE INITIALLY

FILLED BY ELECTION AT THE 2027 MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

Section 3 4 3. This act shall take effect immediately.

20230SB0361PN1283 - 4 -

