Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 1284

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,

Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,

Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,

Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,

Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,

Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York

Counties.

(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,

Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,

Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,

Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.

(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,

Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and

Westmoreland Counties.

(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two

special agents employed to assist with the duties under this

subsection.

(c) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used

in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Merchandise." Any goods, chattels, foodstuffs or wares of

any type and description, regardless of the value thereof.

"Merchant." An owner or operator of a retail mercantile

establishment or an agent, employee, lessee, consignee, officer,

director, franchise or independent contractor of such owner or

operator.

"Organized retail theft enterprise." A corporation,

partnership or any other type of association, whether or not

legally formed, operated for the purpose of engaging in

