Senate Bill 941 Printer's Number 1287

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1118, 1148

PRINTER'S NO. 1287

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

941

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, YAW, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, BREWSTER, DILLON,

COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

DECEMBER 12, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled

"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the

executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the

Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and

prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation

of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of

certain departments, boards and commissions shall be

determined," in powers and duties of the Department of Drug

and Alcohol Programs, further providing for powers and duties

and providing for regulatory flexibility during opioid

epidemic.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2301-A(7) of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is

