Senate Bill 683 Printer's Number 1286

(5) PRIOR TO THE TRANSMITTAL OF THE NOTICE UNDER

PARAGRAPH (4), THE DEPARTMENT SHALL CONSULT WITH STAKEHOLDERS

REGARDING THE MANNER OF SUBMISSION OF TEST RESULTS AND THE

SCREENING THRESHOLD.

(C) APPLICABILITY.-- THE REQUIREMENTS OF THIS CHAPTER SHALL

NOT APPLY IF A HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER OF THE EMERGENCY

DEPARTMENT DETERMINES THAT A POSITIVE TEST RESULT FOR FENTANYL

IS DUE TO A LEGALLY PRESCRIBED COURSE OF TREATMENT FOR THE

PATIENT. THE HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER SHALL DENOTE THIS

EXCEPTION IN THE PATIENT'S MEDICAL RECORD.

(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Acute care hospital." A facility that provides inpatient

and outpatient hospital services and is licensed by the

Department of Health DEPARTMENT as a general or tertiary care

hospital. The term does not include a specialty hospital.

"Controlled substance." A drug, substance or immediate

precursor included in Schedules I through V of THE ACT OF APRIL

14, 1972 (P.L.233, NO.64), KNOWN AS The Controlled Substance,

Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

"PA-NEDSS." Pennsylvania's version of the National

Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

"DEPARTMENT." THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OF THE COMMONWEALTH.

"EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT." AN ENTITY WITHIN A HOSPITAL THAT IS

ORGANIZATIONALLY DISTINCT FROM OTHER OUTPATIENT FACILITIES AND

WHOSE PRIMARY FUNCTION IS TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY ACCIDENT OR

EMERGENCY MEDICAL OR SURGICAL CARE. THE TERM INCLUDES AN

