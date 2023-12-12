Senate Bill 683 Printer's Number 1286
(5) PRIOR TO THE TRANSMITTAL OF THE NOTICE UNDER
PARAGRAPH (4), THE DEPARTMENT SHALL CONSULT WITH STAKEHOLDERS
REGARDING THE MANNER OF SUBMISSION OF TEST RESULTS AND THE
SCREENING THRESHOLD.
(C) APPLICABILITY.-- THE REQUIREMENTS OF THIS CHAPTER SHALL
NOT APPLY IF A HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER OF THE EMERGENCY
DEPARTMENT DETERMINES THAT A POSITIVE TEST RESULT FOR FENTANYL
IS DUE TO A LEGALLY PRESCRIBED COURSE OF TREATMENT FOR THE
PATIENT. THE HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER SHALL DENOTE THIS
EXCEPTION IN THE PATIENT'S MEDICAL RECORD.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Acute care hospital." A facility that provides inpatient
and outpatient hospital services and is licensed by the
Department of Health DEPARTMENT as a general or tertiary care
hospital. The term does not include a specialty hospital.
"Controlled substance." A drug, substance or immediate
precursor included in Schedules I through V of THE ACT OF APRIL
14, 1972 (P.L.233, NO.64), KNOWN AS The Controlled Substance,
Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
"PA-NEDSS." Pennsylvania's version of the National
Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
"DEPARTMENT." THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OF THE COMMONWEALTH.
"EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT." AN ENTITY WITHIN A HOSPITAL THAT IS
ORGANIZATIONALLY DISTINCT FROM OTHER OUTPATIENT FACILITIES AND
WHOSE PRIMARY FUNCTION IS TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY ACCIDENT OR
EMERGENCY MEDICAL OR SURGICAL CARE. THE TERM INCLUDES AN
