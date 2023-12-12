Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 1285

PENNSYLVANIA, December 12 - (2) The charges under paragraph (1)(i) and (ii) shall

not include a Federal tax, fee, levy or charge, and an owner

or registrant of an electric vehicle shall be responsible for

paying any tax, fee, levy or charge imposed by the Congress

of the United States after the effective date of this

paragraph.

(e) Concurrent registration.--The registration of electric

vehicles shall not be valid unless the owner or registrant

enrolls in a payment option under subsection (d).

(f) Penalty.--Failure to pay the electric vehicle road user

charge within 30 days of the enrollment date established by the

Department of Transportation shall result in the imposition of

penalties and a prohibition on renewal of the electric vehicle's

registration or transfer of title. The Department of

Transportation may not prohibit the renewal of a vehicle

registration under subsection (d)(1)(ii) if the electric

vehicle's owner or registrant is enrolled in a payment plan and

makes timely payments according to the schedule established by

the Department of Transportation.

(g) Residential exemption from alternative fuels tax.--

Electric vehicles subject to the electric vehicle road user

charge under subsection (a) are exempt from the tax imposed

under section 9004(d) (relating to imposition of tax, exemptions

and deductions) only if the electricity is derived from the

legal residence of the owner or registrant.

(h) Liability for unpaid tax amounts.--The owner or

registrant of an electric vehicle subject to the electric

vehicle road user charge under this section shall not be liable

for any unpaid tax amount owed to the department from the legal

residence of the owner or registrant prior to the effective date

20230SB0656PN1285 - 5 -

