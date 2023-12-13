Airport concluded its full scale emergency exercise in a smooth manner

MACAU, December 13 - In accordance with the 2023 year plan of the Facilitation and Security Committee, Macau International Airport conducts different types of exercise every year with the aim of training the government entities and the operators involved in the airport search and rescue to deal with emergencies. The airport conducted the yearly full scale emergency exercise early this morning (13 December 2023) to simulate the scenario of an aircraft accident that occurred due to approaching runway too low, touching down short and losing its tail into the sea, and eventually causing casualties. The airport emergency plan was immediately activated to deal with the crisis and carry out the search and rescue operations. The exercise was concluded in a smooth manner and achieved its goal.

The exercise started at 02:30, simulating the accident of an aircraft which was carrying 77 passengers and 6 crew members on board and heading to the Macau International Airport, approached the runway too low and eventually hit the sea wall when landing. The aircraft bounced violently, skidded down the runway, and then came to a stop with fire starting up, while the tail section broke and some passengers fell into the sea with the broken section. The captain of the aircraft immediately declared emergency and requested to the airport to evacuate the passengers. The Airport Emergency Operations Centre was immediately activated to take charge of the accident; the Fire Services and the rescue team arrived on spot for search and rescue operations.

The majority of the passengers and all crew members inside the aircraft escaped from the wreckage while the remaining passengers were still trapped and needed further assistance. Although the accident had led to a number of casualties, the injured were sent to hospital for medical treatment in a timely manner with the well-coordinated work between the participating entities. All participants were able to act in accordance with the airport emergency plan as well as their own contingency plans. The whole exercise was concluded at around 06:00 and was deemed smooth. The number of participants was 500.

The exercise was coordinated by CAM-Macau International Airport Company Ltd. with the participation of other entities including the Unitary Police Service, Macao Customs Service, Public Security Police Force, Judiciary Police, Fire Services Bureau, Macau Government Tourist Office, Health Bureau, Social Welfare Bureau,Marine and Water Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority, Macau Red Cross, Air Macau Company Ltd., Macau Security Company Ltd., and Menzies Macau Airport Services Ltd.