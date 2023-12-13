Important Contributions to the Country and Science from EMU Faculty of Pharmacy

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Pharmacy held the opening ceremonies for Prof. Dr. Mustafa Fethi Şahin Amphitheater, Joint Research Laboratory, Specialist Pharmacist Mertdoğan Soyalan Practice Pharmacy, and EMU Laboratory Animals Research and Application Center (EMU - EFDAM) on Monday, 11 December, 2023, at 14:30 at the faculty building.

The ceremony was attended by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice-Rector for Financial Affairs Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu, General Director of Cyprus Foundations Administration (EVKAF) Prof. Dr. İbrahim F. Benter, EMU Board of Trustees Member Ersun Kutup, Dean of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar, faculty deans, faculty members, students, as well as institutional representatives and individuals contributing to the established units.

EMU - EFDAM to Serve All Universities on the Island

Following a moment of silence and the National Anthem, the opening speeches were delivered. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Emre Hamurtekin, Vice Dean of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy and Director of EMU - EFDAM, spoke at the opening ceremony, sharing insights into the center's history, the challenges faced during its inception, and how these difficulties were overcome. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hamurtekin stated that the center's aim is to serve all universities on the island, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders who supported overcoming these challenges and meeting the center's needs.

"We Aim to Serve All Relevant Fields in the Country"

Dean of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar noted on this very important and proud day, the inauguration of four different units. Prof. Dr. Koşar emphasized the significance of Specialist Pharmacist Mertdoğan Soyalan Practice Pharmacy not only for EMU but for all Pharmacy Faculties in the country, conveying their gratitude to the late Mertdoğan Soyalan and his spouse Dr. Hatice Soyalan for their immense support.

Prof. Dr. Koşar highlighted that naming the largest amphitheater of the faculty after Prof. Dr. Mustafa Fethi Şahin, the founder of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy, was a debt of gratitude for his contributions. She also mentioned that the construction of the Joint Research Laboratory the inauguration of which was taking place, took place during Prof. Dr. Şahin's tenure. Prof. Dr. Koşar stated that doctoral students would receive education in four different main branches and conduct scientific research in this laboratory.

Prof. Dr. Koşar expressed that EMU - EFDAM aimed to serve not only EMU but also other Pharmacy Faculties and all relevant fields within the country, mentioning their goal to organize authorized certification programs for in vivo experiments. She also extended her personal appreciation and gratitude to all institutions and organizations providing infrastructure and material support to these units.

"We Witness Science and Gratitude Together on this Special Day"

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç expressed the excitement of coming together on such a special and meaningful day. Providing information about the establishment and history of EMU, Prof. Dr. Kılıç conveyed that within EMU, a state university, over 16,300 students from 105 different countries receive quality education, and the university hosts academicians from 35 different countries. Highlighting EMU as a university deeply integrated with society, always serving the community and the state, Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized the existence of specific criteria for quality in education, expressing their responsibility to fulfill these criteria.

Prof. Dr. Kılıç noted that on this special day, they witnessed both science and gratitude in education. He mentioned that the amphitheater, joint laboratory, and centers signify some of the finest examples of how the light of science can be illuminated. Highlighting that evaluating university education solely on a theoretical basis is not the correct approach, Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized that education holds meaning when combined with practice. He indicated that this approach has been put into practice not only within university facilities but also through sectoral collaborations with EMU’s stakeholders. Prof. Dr. Kılıç conveyed his thanks to everyone who contributed and played a role in the establishment of these units.

Presentation of Thank You Plaques

Following the speeches, plaques of appreciation were presented by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and Dean of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar to the Turkish Republic Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus Foundations Administration, Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce, Gazimağusa Municipality, Dem’s Construction, Dorhan Medical, Vem Pharmaceuticals, İzzet-Taner Çelik, and Dr. Hatice Soyalan for their support to EMU Faculty of Pharmacy's initiatives.

After the plaque presentation ceremony, the inauguration of Prof. Dr. Mustafa Fethi Şahin Amphitheater, Joint Research Laboratory, Pharmacist Mertdoğan Soyalan Practice Pharmacy, and EMU - EFDAM took place.

Gratitude to the Founder of the Faculty, Prof. Dr. Şahin

The amphitheater named after Professor Dr. Mustafa Fethi Şahin, the founder of EMU Faculty of Pharmacy, who passed away in 2022, mourning both EMU and the world of Pharmacy, holds the distinction of being the largest amphitheater of the faculty.

Joint Research Laboratory

The joint research laboratory, built through the initiatives of Prof. Dr. Mustafa Fethi Şahin, will provide opportunities for scientific research in Pharmacognosy, Pharmaceutical Botany, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, and Pharmaceutical Toxicology.

Keeping the Name of Specialist Pharmacist Soyalan Alive

EMU Faculty of Pharmacy also introduced a Practice Pharmacy where its students can receive practical training before their internships. By naming the Practice Pharmacy after Pharmacist Mertdoğan Soyalan, one of the oldest and esteemed Pharmacists of Cyprus who passed away in 2021, the Faculty honors and keeps his name alive.

EMU – EFDAM To Be Involved in Drug Research

At EMU - EFDAM, inaugurated within EMU Faculty of Pharmacy, pre-clinical in vivo drug research will be conducted.