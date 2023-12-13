Real estate market to have positive performance next year: experts

VIETNAM, December 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Experts at the Vietnam Real Estate Conference (VRES 2023) believed that the Vietnamese real estate market is experiencing positive changes.

At VRES 2023 held by Batdongsan.com.vn in Hà Nội on Tuesday, experts forecast apartments and private houses will be given priority in investors' portfolios because they can generate regular cash flow and keep the price stable.

Apartments have had a rapid and stable increase in profit margin for nearly ten years. As of the second quarter of 2023, the profit from apartment investment activities increased by 97 per cent compared to early 2015.

According to Batdongsan.com.vn's Consumer Sentiment Study (CSS) for the first half of 2023, 65 per cent of respondents plan to buy real estate products next year. Sixty per cent of them will buy them for the investment purpose. Land is the kind of property most targeted by potential buyers (33 per cent), followed by private houses (26 per cent) and apartments (24 per cent).

Nguyễn Quốc Anh, deputy general director of Batdongsan.com.vn, said that buyers and investors on the domestic real estate market are more demanding in terms of quality and legality of projects.

They increasingly tend to use data in making decisions. That is data on price fluctuations and investment profits, as well as supply and demand for many years.

"As customers have more information and become more knowledgeable, investors and real estate businesses also need to rely on data and market research to offer quality products at reasonable prices for the market," Anh said.

Meanwhile, expert Cấn Văn Lực said that to stay ahead of real estate trends in the future, enterprises should continue to restructure themselves in the terms of finance, operation, products, markets and projects. Along with that, they need to be proactive in carrying out greening and digitalisation; this is both an immediate solution and a long-term measure to develop a transparent and sustainable real estate market.

Đinh Minh Tuấn, director of Batdongsan.com.vn's branch in the South, said: "In the near future, it is likely that land prices will reduce, especially for large land plots. However, in the long term, land prices may continue to increase and transactions will resume because the real estate prices depend on other factors such as infrastructure deployment, economic growth and people's income."

"Land is a kind of property that any buyer can put investment into due to the diversity of area, price and location. For localities with rapid economic development, land market there will still grow sustainably."

Land prices are almost flat or only increasing very slightly in most provinces and cities nationwide, including Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Bình Dương, Vũng Tàu, Long An and Đồng Nai, said Tuấn.

The demand for real estate focuses on apartments, so apartment prices will not decrease but trading on this segment is expected to increase thanks to flexible preferential policies from investors.

Apartment prices will not increase in the HCM City market, but may go up in Hà Nội due to some new projects in the East. Meanwhile, the prices in HCM City did not increase in the past two years.

Lê Bảo Long, strategic director of Batdongsan.com.vn, said that consumers are more and more demanding when choosing real estate products, and they highly appreciate the professionalism of brokers, besides the cost factor.

In addition, there is a trend that young people are more interested in real estate products. They have financial ability to buy a home, but have difficulty in getting market information. That is a chance to develop the brokerage market, Long said.

Other main market trends are financial openness, flexibility in housing, and living standards prioritising green space and technology application.

Nguyễn Thành Dũng, chairman of Thiên Khôi Real Estate Group, said that the new points in the amended Law on Real Estate Business and the amended Housing Law will impact the real estate market. These two amended laws will take effect from January 1, 2025. Of which, many enterprises pay attention to regulations on tightening land subdivision.

Quốc Anh from batdongsan.com.vn said that these regulations will help projects in the future have better quality and ensure benefits for home buyers. However, the regulations also pose challenges for investors in mobilising capital for the projects.

"The Government needs to have measures to support investors, especially in procedures getting licences or loans, to ensure a sustainable supply and create a favourable and safe environment for buyers," said Anh. — VNS