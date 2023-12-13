Polyol Market Top Growth Companies Global Growth, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players

Polyol Market

Polyol, an alcohol featuring multiple hydroxyl groups, plays a pivotal role in both the food and polymer chemistry industries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Polyol Market ". The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Polyol market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge soon and positively impact overall industry growth. The Polyol market is expected to grow significantly in terms of volume during the forecast period. The increased demand from the ceramic industry, development of the nuclear power plants, and upsurge in the use of surface coating are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. The development of the ceramic industry and accelerated use of tiles and granites in many counties drive the market growth.

Polyol, an alcohol featuring multiple hydroxyl groups, plays a pivotal role in both the food and polymer chemistry industries. A crucial ingredient in polyurethane formulations, polyol finds extensive application in diverse industrial sectors. Its versatile use spans rigid and flexible foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers, contributing significantly to the advancement and innovation across these various applications.

Polyols are a type of alcohol containing multiple hydroxyl groups. They are commonly used in the production of polyurethane foams, which find applications in various industries, including construction, automotive, furniture, and bedding.

North America: The United States and Canada are major consumers of polyols, driven by the construction and automotive industries.

Europe: Countries in the European Union, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, have a robust market for polyols, with a focus on sustainable

and energy-efficient solutions.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to the growth of the polyol market in the Asia-Pacific region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization fuel demand.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are among the key players in the Latin American polyol market, where construction and automotive sectors drive consumption.

Middle East and Africa: Growth in construction and infrastructure projects influences the polyol market in the Middle East and Africa.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Top 10 leading companies in the global Polyol market are analyzed in the report along with their business. overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Polyol products and services.

The key players operating in the global Polyol industry:

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Bayer Material Science

• BASF SE

• COIM S.P.A.

• Cargill Inc

• Dow Chemicals

• Chemtura Corporation

• Novomer Inc

By Type:

• Polyether Polyol

• Polyester Polyol

By Application:

• Polyurethane Rigid Foam

• Polyurethane Flexible Foam

• CASE(Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers)

• Others

By End-user:

• Construction

• Transportation

• Furniture

• Packaging

• Carpet Backing

• Others

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global polyol market including information about the current market situation, changing market dynamics, expected trends and market intelligence

• The factors that drive and impede the growth of the global polyol market are comprehensively analyzed in this study

• The report contains a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain traction in the market

• Micro-level analysis is conducted based on various potential applications of polyol and their usage in different regions

• SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations that help identify the prevailing market opportunities

• The report focuses on the evolution of bio-based polymers over the conventional petroleum-based polymer. For instance, in October 2014, Evonik Industries launched the DYNACOLL Terra, a modular system of bio-based polyester polyols for reactive hotmelt adhesives.

