Global Type 1 Diabetes Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Type 1 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

It will grow to $19.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Type 1 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the type 1 diabetes market size is predicted to reach $19.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.

The growth in the type 1 diabetes market is due to rising government initiatives to combat diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest type 1 diabetes market share. Major players in the type 1 diabetes market include Johnson and Johnson Limited, Merck and Co. Inc., Sanofi-Aventis LLC., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC.

Type 1 Diabetes Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Rapid Acting Insulin Analogs, Long-Acting Insulin Analogs, Premix Insulin Analogs, Others Product Types

2. By Device: Insulin Pump, Insulin Pen, Blood Glucose Meter

3. By Application: Childrens, Adults

4. By End-User: Hospital, Research Institutes, Home Care

5. By Geography: The global type 1 diabetes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic disease that affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels. It is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

The main types of type 1 diabetes are rapid-acting insulin analogs, long-acting insulin analogs, premix insulin analogs and others. Rapid-acting insulin analogs are a type of synthetic insulin that has been modified from naturally occurring insulin to have a faster onset of action, a quicker peak effect and a shorter duration of action. The various devices include insulin pumps, insulin pens and blood glucose meters that are used in various applications such as by children and adults and also by various end-users such as hospitals, research institutes and home care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Type 1 Diabetes Market Characteristics

3. Type 1 Diabetes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Type 1 Diabetes Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Type 1 Diabetes Market Size and Growth

……

32. Global Type 1 Diabetes Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Type 1 Diabetes Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Type 1 Diabetes Market

35. Type 1 Diabetes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

36. Appendix

