P2P Payment Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit $9,097.06 Billion by 2030, at 17.3% CAGR

P2P Payment Market

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2P payments allow one person to transfer money instantly to another through a digital platform, normally through an application or a web-hosted platform. In addition, P2P payments keep user data safe and secure as very little personal information is attached to any transaction, this helps minimize risk of data breaches and frauds. Furthermore, key factors that drive the market includes increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers and growth in adoption of smartphones among younger generation.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global P2P payment market generated $1,889.16 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $9,097.06 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in adoption of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers and increase in smartphones usage among the younger generation drive the global P2P payment market. Furthermore, rise of the m-commerce industry in emerging economies supplements the market growth. However, increase in data breaches and security issues in P2P payments hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for efficient & hassle-free transaction services and surge in usage of NFC, RFID, and host card emulation technology in P2P payments would provide opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Many banks & financial institutions have been offering their customers new digital tools and techniques to facilitate P2P payments during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to witnessed significant adoption of these services.

The adoption of P2P payments increased among people as they needed to transfer money to their relatives, friends, and acquaintances in case of emergencies, hospitalization, and others.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global P2P payment market based on transaction mode, payment type, end user, application, and region.

Based on payment type, the remote segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the proximity segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global P2P payment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the hospitality & transportation segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global P2P payment market analyzed in the research include Alibaba.com, Circle International Financial Limited, Apple Inc., One97 Communications Limited (Paytm), Google LLC, Square, Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Limited, WePay Inc., and Zelle. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the P2P payment market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global P2P payment market is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

A quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the P2P payment market trends.

P2P Payment Market Key Segments

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near Field Communication

SMS/Direct Carrier Billing

Others

By Payment Type

Remote

Proximity

By End User

Personal

18 to 30 Year

31 to 54 Year

55 to 73 Year

Business

By Application

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

