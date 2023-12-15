Global Narcotic Drugs Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Narcotic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The narcotic drugs market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Narcotic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the narcotic drugs market size is predicted to reach $16.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The growth in the narcotic drugs market is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest narcotic drugs market share. Major players in the narcotic drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Limited, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC.

Narcotic Drugs Market Segments

• By Drug: Opium, Heroin, Codeine, Oxycodone, Other Drugs

• By Source: Natural, Semi-Synthetic, Synthetic

• By Indication: Pain Management, Cough, Diarrhea, Dysentery, Asthma, Other Indications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

• By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global narcotic drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A narcotic drug is a type of drug that acts on the central nervous system to produce sleepiness, pain relief, euphoria, and sometimes hallucinations. Narcotic drugs are typically derived from the opium poppy plant but can also be synthetically produced.

