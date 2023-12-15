Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The mobile artificial intelligence market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $43.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%.”
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile artificial intelligence market size is predicted to reach $43.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%

The growth in the mobile artificial intelligence market is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile artificial intelligence market share. Major players in the mobile artificial intelligence market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Technology Node: 20–28 Nano Meter (NM), 10 Nano Meter (NM), 7 Nano Meter (NM), Other Technology Nodes
• By Application: Smartphones, Robotics, Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality(VR), Cameras, Drones, Automotive, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global mobile artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) refers to integrating advanced machine learning algorithms and technologies into mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables and other portable gadgets. It involves deploying AI algorithms, models and functionalities directly on the mobile device or in conjunction with cloud-based AI services that enhance user experiences, enable new functionalities and improve efficiency.

The Business Research Company

