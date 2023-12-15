The Metaverse in Education Market Size Poised to Achieve $43.35 Billion by 2028

Metaverse In Education Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The metaverse in education market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Metaverse In Education Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the metaverse in education market size is projected to reach $43.35 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8%.

The expansion in the metaverse in education market is attributed to the rising demand for virtual learning. The North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the metaverse in education market. Key players in the metaverse in education market include Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Baidu Inc., Epic Games Inc., Roblox, Arizona State University, Rec Room, and Linden Lab.

Metaverse In Education Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Professional Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Application: Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, Cultural Understanding, Other Applications

• By End-User: K-12, Higher Education, Corporate Training

• By Geography: The global metaverse in education market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The metaverse in education refers to virtual and augmented reality technologies that allow students to participate in virtual classrooms from a distance while experiencing aspects of the actual classroom. Metaverse enables students to tap and explore virtual settings, interact with virtual products and work with classmates and teachers in real-time.

