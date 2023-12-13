RBLX STOCK NEWS: Roblox Corporation Shareholders Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Class A common stock between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022. Roblox operates a video game platform that provides developers with tools to create games that are hosted on the Company’s servers.

What is this Case About: Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Failed to Disclose the Company's Bookings and Revenue Growth was Unsustainable

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company’s bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the class period.

The truth was revealed on February 15, 2022, when Roblox issued a press release disclosing poor Q4 2021 results. Roblox reported Q4 2021 bookings at $770.1 million, well short of the $786.8 million analyst consensus target. Key performance indicators on audience size and engagement both showed sequential and year-over-year declines. Roblox’s slowing growth trend continued into 2022 as January bookings was estimated between $220 million and $223 million, a range that analysts called “very weak.” In reaction to these disclosures, the price of Roblox stock plummeted by 26.5% to close at $53.87 per share on February 16, 2022.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Roblox Corporation. Plaintiffs must file their lead plaintiff papers by January 26, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

