Lane Restriction on Interstate 70 Westbound, Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, December 13, 2023

A portion of Interstate 70 westbound will have a lane restriction from milepost 5.5 to milepost 5.0, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to allow for patching. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use US 40.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​