A portion of Interstate 70 westbound will have a lane restriction from milepost 5.5 to milepost 5.0, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to allow for patching. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Alternate Route: Use US 40. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Restriction on Interstate 70 Westbound, Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, December 13, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.