Jennings Randolph Bridge in Chester to close temporarily for repairs

The Jennings Randolph Bridge, which carries US 30 across the Ohio River between Chester, West Virginia, and East Liverpool, Ohio, has been closed temporarily for repairs.

A safety inspection of the structure discovered an issue which requires repair. A consultant engineer is on site evaluating the next steps for repair. WVDOT will keep the public informed by press release when updates are available.  

Traffic traveling in Ohio will detour onto Ohio Route 7 South, to US 22 East, to Weirton, where the nearest bridge crossing the Ohio River is located. Local traffic traveling in West Virginia can take WV 2 South from Chester to Weirton. WVDOT has been in contact with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to advise motorists in those states of the detours. 

The bridge was built in 1977.

Jennings Randolph Bridge in Chester to close temporarily for repairs

