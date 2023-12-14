Asia Pacific Emerges as Hotspot for Container Security Market with Anticipated 29.9% CAGR

container security market value size

Rapid digital transformation and growing cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the container security market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report from Allied Market Research titled "Container Security Market by Product, Component, Organizational Size, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global container security market was valued at $571.47 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $7.57 billion by 2030, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Container security is a technology that is concerned with the protection of containers against security breaches and cyber-attacks. It involves safeguarding containers against viruses, data breaches, and various risks throughout their lifecycle. The management of risks in the entire environment, including the software supply chain, infrastructure, container runtime, and lifecycle management applications, is crucial. The demand for container security is expected to rise due to growing concerns about container cybersecurity in sectors such as healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government.

The global market's growth is driven by the increased adoption of cloud-based containers in key industries, coupled with rising vulnerabilities and cybersecurity issues that necessitate container security platforms. However, challenges like limited awareness about container technologies and security, along with constrained security budgets among SMEs, may hinder market growth. On the positive side, the presence of numerous open-source vendors providing container platforms, coupled with the increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The on-premises segment dominated the market in 2020, with the BFSI and IT & telecommunication sectors collectively contributing to a 42.6% market share. The growth of the solution segment is driven by technological advancements in data centers. Despite the impact of COVID-19 causing delays in deploying container security solutions, the demand for cloud computing solutions is anticipated to drive growth, particularly in the BFSI sector post-pandemic.

Based on components, the container security platform segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global container security market. A container security platform is a technology used by major businesses to improve the quality of the existing security rules. This factor is driving the segment growth. The services segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that container-as-a-service is a technique that enables software developers, and IT teams to cut shipment time by combining the hosted program.

In terms of product, the on-premises segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to the increasing shift toward cybersecurity solutions in large enterprises. However, the cloud segment is poised for the highest growth rate, driven by the adoption of container security to manage sensitive information for smart infrastructure in the banking and government sectors.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global container security market, due to the fact that the necessity for a tightly managed data security platform to safeguard secret information has resulted in a steep increase in the adoption of container security solutions across on-premises platforms. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. Container security technology is extensively utilized for cloud-native applications due to several benefits such as greater flexibility, scalability, simplicity of management, and more. This factor fuels the growth of the segment.

North America dominated the container security market in 2020 and is expected to retain its position, thanks to the presence of key vendors and advanced technological solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increased deployment of cloud computing technology in China and Japan and initiatives by major players in the region to promote AI-powered solutions.

Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the most rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 29.9%. This growth is attributed to the increasing volume of organizational data, a rise in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the growing adoption of vulnerability management applications by organizations to address cyber threats. According to a recent survey by Red Hat, enterprises in Asia Pacific are leading in the deployment of open-source software. Approximately two-thirds of IT executives in the region utilize open-source code for infrastructure upgrades, closely monitored by DevOps teams. Additionally, IT leaders in the region anticipate high-quality software, advanced technologies, and the endorsement of software professionals, contributing to a rising demand for container security solutions across enterprises in the region throughout the forecast period.

Key Stakeholder Benefits:

• This analysis provides a detailed portrayal of the container security market size, incorporating current trends and future projections to identify potential investment opportunities.

• The comprehensive examination of the container security market aims to discern lucrative trends, enabling stakeholders to establish a robust market presence.

• The report delivers insights into key drivers, limitations, and opportunities, accompanied by a thorough impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the container security market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is conducted to assess financial viability.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the influence of buyers and suppliers in the smart display industry.

• Furthermore, the report encompasses the market share of key vendors and outlines prevailing trends in the container security market.

Some of the major players operating in the global Container Security market are:

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

• Red Hat, Inc.

• Aqua Security Software Ltd.

• Alert Logic, Inc.

• Qualys, Inc.

• Anchore, Inc.

• Docker

• NeuVector Inc.

• StackRox, Inc.

• Capsule8

• Tenable, Inc.

• Lacework, Inc.

• Nano Sec Co

• Thales Group

• McAfee, LLC

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc.

• Synopsys, Inc.

• Google LLC

• Guardicore

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

