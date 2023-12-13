China and Solomon Islands sign Auki road tar sealing project

The Peoples Republic of China and Solomon Islands today signed Exchange of Notes to further progress the Auki road tar sealing project in Malaita Province.

China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Solomon Islands H.E. Cai Weiming and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Manasseh Maelanga inked the Notes at a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Malaita Premier Martin Fini at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The signing of the Exchange Notes transpired from an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two parties in October this year.

The road network had suffered deteriorating conditions for many years resulting in poor transport services that negatively impacted economic activities and service delivery for Auki residence and neighboring communities.

Auki is the capital township of Malaita Province that hosted a number of key establishments including the Provincial Government Headquarter, key educational and health services, Commercial hub and Public Services and major entry ports including the Gwaunaru’u airport and Auki Wharf.

It is anticipated that once completed, the project will hugely improve service delivery and will increase commercial activities, especially, in the transportation sector in that part of the Province.

Hon. Maelanga applauded the progress made towards signing the Notes – highlighting that the ceremony marked a significant milestone in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries that truly symbolizes progress and development.

“This infrastructure development initiative holds immense potential for enhancing connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and improving the overall quality of life for the people of Auki and Malaita Province,” Maelanga said.

“The tar sealing of the Auki Road Network will not be a mere physical transformation, but it represents a tangible investment in the socio-economic development of the region. As the road infrastructure undergoes improvement, it is expected to facilitate improved transportation, encourage trade, and provide better access to essential services,” he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister further highlighted the China’s immediate response to this request from the Solomon Islands Government is a testament of deepening bilateral friendship and a symbol of constructive collaboration for the benefit of people and the broader development goals of Solomon Islands.

“I believe this collaboration reflects the shared vision of both nations to foster sustainable development and prosperity,” he said.

The positive impact of upgraded road networks on local communities, businesses, and overall regional development is a testament to the power of international partnerships in addressing critical infrastructure needs and promoting long-term socio-economic advancement for a shared future.

DPM and Minister for MID Manasseh Maelanga

Ambassador Cai Weiming

From L-R – MP for North Malaita Senley Filualea, PRC Counselor Gong Rui, Ambassador Cai Weiming, Premier Martin Fini, PM Manasseh Sogavare, DPM Manasseh Maelanga and MPG Commerce Minister Eddie Misite’e

OPMC Press