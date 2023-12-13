House Resolution 283 Printer's Number 2405

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - A Resolution honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing January 15, 2024, as "Martin Luther King, Jr., Day" and as a day of service in Pennsylvania.
