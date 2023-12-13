House Bill 974 Printer's Number 2412
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records.
There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,403 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in procedure, further providing for exceptions for public records.