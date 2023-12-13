House Bill 1818 Printer's Number 2254
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - An Act amending the act of December 20, 1982 (P.L.1404, No.325), known as the Self-Service Storage Facility Act, further providing for advertisement of sale.
