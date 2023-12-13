Senate Bill 654 Printer's Number 0698
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for classes of income.
There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,398 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for classes of income.