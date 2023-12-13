DLNR News Release – WORKSHOP PREPARES COMMUNITY AGAINST WILDFIRES, Dec. 11, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

WORKSHOP PREPARES AND EMPOWERS COMMUNITY AGAINST WILDFIRES AND OTHER NATURAL DISASTERS

(MILILANI, OʻAHU) – In light of the recent wildfires on Maui and in Mililani Mauka and the continued forecast for drought conditions throughout the state, both state and city leaders last night hosted a Wildfire Prevention and Disaster Preparedness Workshop for the Central Oʻahu community and other interested residents.

Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) Co-Executive Director Elizabeth Pickett joined State Representatives Trish La Chica and Lauren Matsumoto; Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) State Protection Forester Michael Walker;Honolulu Department of Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya; members of the Honolulu Fire Department and others at Kanoelani Elementary School to share information, address community concerns, and empower individuals to take action to mitigate their risk.

“The fire department is really the last line of defense, and families and communities are the first line of defense,” said Walker. “It was great that Rep. La Chica and Rep. Matsumoto got the community out here. There was a great level of participation, probably 50 people from different areas in their districts.”

The event began with informational presentations, followed by an expert panel answering community questions, and concluded with participants convening breakout groups to brainstorm action items and collect ideas. A common theme emphasized throughout the evening was the collaborative approach to preparedness and prevention.

“It’s not just the fire department’s role once something has started, everybody from policymakers and planners to engineers and community members has a role. Tonight, we had a variety of participants together discussing priorities, coming up with solutions, and taking actions on how to move forward together. Wildfire is an everyone kind of problem. The impacts are broad and long-lasting and affect us all,” Pickett explained.

So much of what we can all do to combat wildfire happens ahead of time. Small efforts to clean out rain gutters, maintain yards, and clear vegetation adjacent to homes can have a great impact on reducing wildfire risk.

“One goal is to bring the community together so they have the knowledge, tools, and resources so that, in the event of another wildfire or disaster, they can make informed decisions for themselves, their families, and their neighbors,” shared Rep. La Chica. “It’s about activating our communities to work together, take care of one another, and be prepared.”

“It was great to have the community at this workshop. It’s not just the government or legislators who have a role in this, every single individual is part of the process,” said Rep. Matsumoto. “We hope to have more of these workshops going forward and we’d love for all of the community to come out.”

