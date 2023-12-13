Việt Nam hopes for police officers’ further participation in UN peacekeeping operations

VIETNAM, December 13 -

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, met with UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar in New York on December 11 (US time) to discuss measures for promoting Vietnamese police officers’ participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

Giang thanked the Police Division of the UN Department of Peace Operations and Shahkar for their effective and active support for Việt Nam's efforts to take part in peacekeeping operations, especially training and capacity building for the police officers deployed by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

As an active and responsible member of the UN and the international community, Việt Nam will step up its participation in peacekeeping operations, including police-related ones, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, he said, adding that the country wishes to engage more deeply and substantively in the building of the UN’s policy in this field.

As the Police Adviser is about to visit Việt Nam at the invitation of the MPS, the ambassador expressed his hope that the trip will be successful to help identify the areas and activities both sides can strengthen cooperation in, including deploying some police officers to field missions and giving technical assistance to help the MPS soon master training matters so as to better meet the UN’s requirements and demand in peacekeeping operations.

For his part, Shahkar highly valued Việt Nam's active involvement and good results in peacekeeping operations, including police activities, and voiced his hope for closer cooperation with Việt Nam in this regard.

He affirmed that in its capacity, the Police Division is ready to give maximum assistance to Việt Nam during the country’s preparation of forces, training, pre-feasibility assessment, and deployment of officers to the field. — VNS